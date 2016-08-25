RECALL: ALEX Brand Toddler Toys

A recall parents of young children should read!
ALEX Brands is recalling ALEX Jr. First Pops (model 1981P) and Baby Builder sets (model 1982) due to a choking hazard. Both may have been sold at Barnes and Noble stores.
According to the brand's website, both sets contain a nib end and dual-lobed pieces, which can separate. In addition, the company says all First Pops, Baby Builder sets, and pre-November 2010 First Snaps (model 1981S), are being recalled due to a choking hazard. They say those sets contain a star connector piece with bulbous ends, which can also separate.
ALEX has received 19 reports of star connector separations associated with the pre–November 2010 First Snaps and Baby Builder sets, and three reports of nib separations associated with the First Pops and Baby Builder sets, but has not received any reports of injury.
Affected products are shown here:
To find out if your First Snaps set is affected by the recall, click here.
If you have any of the products mentioned above, stop using them immediately and keep them away from young children!
For information on how to return the products for a full refund, contact ALEX Toys, LLC, toll-free at 844-310-6691. Products must be returned before a refund can be processed.
