Tornadoes touch down in NW Ohio - August 24, 2016

There had not been a tornado in Northwest Ohio since November 17, 2013. On Wednesday, August 24th two thunderstorms produced reports of at least 20 tornadoes - in one day!

The first tornado touched down at 5:56 PM near Antwerp in Paulding County. That storm ran along and just north of the Maumee River dropping tornadoes in Paulding, Defiance, Henry and Lucas counties. Another storm spawned a tornado at 6:34 PM in Van Wert County. This storm moved northeast bringing tornadoes to Van Wert, Putnam and Henry counties.

See a slideshow of tornado pictures here!

Below is a list of tornado reports listed through the Storm Prediction Center:

5:56 PM: near Antwerp, Paulding county.

5:59 PM: near Cecil, Paulding county.

6:02 PM: near Cecil, Paulding county.

6:13 PM: near Sherwood, Defiance county.

6:27 PM: near Brunersburg, Defiance county.

6:34 PM: near Middlebury, Van Wert county.

6:36 PM: near Brunersburg, Defiance county.

6:39 PM: near Van Wert, Van Wert county.

6:42 PM: near Glenmore, Van Wert county.

6:43 PM: near Brunersburg, Defiance county.

6:51 PM: near Okolona, Defiance county.

6:53 PM: near Napoleon, Henry county.

6:53 PM: near Napoleon, Henry county.

6:56 PM: near Okolona, Henry county.

6:57 PM: near Napoleon, Henry county.

7:12 PM: near Wetsel, Van Wert county.

7:26 PM: near Mandale, Putnam county.

7:36 PM: near Continental, Putnam county.

7:48 PM: near Whitehouse, Lucas county.

8:06 PM: near Gallup, Henry county.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.