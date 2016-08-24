EMA confirms tornado touched down in Paulding County

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Paulding County Wednesday at 5:28 pm.

Officials confirm a tornado touched down at 5:40 pm northeast of Antwerp, Ohio in Crane Township.

A four mile stretch in Paulding County was impacted before the tornado entered Defiance County.

The tornado has affected seven homes along with five barns and outbuildings.

So far no injuries have been reported.

