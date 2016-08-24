Fifth Third Field pays off mortgage five years ahead of schedule

Lucas County officials announced some big financial news for the home of the Mud Hens - Fifth Third Field has been paid off!

The ballpark opened back in April, 2002.

Mud Hens officials tell WTOL 11 the park has been paid off five years ahead of schedule. This mortgage pay off will save taxpayers a lot of money on interest payments.

Officials plan to hold a special mortgage burning ceremony Thursday night to celebrate the paid off mortgage payment.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.