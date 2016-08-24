Downed power lines, residents without power near State Route 66 in Defiance

Defiance County officials say power lines are down and residents are without power along State Route Flory Road and Jewel Road.

Officials say power poles are snapped, with lines and trees down.

Heavy rain and lightning now in Defiance Co. @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/UrdJ8W9foW — Breelynn Martin (@BreelynnWTOL) August 25, 2016

Right now, State Route 66 is closed until tomorrow to allow Toledo Edison crews to replace the damaged equipment.

Homes in the area are badly damaged, but there are no reported injuries at this time.

