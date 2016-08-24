Director of Metroparks stepping down

Steve Madewell, Director of Toledo-area Metroparks for four and half years, has announced he is stepping down.

Madewell’s announcement comes after discussions with the Board of Park Commissioners that started late last year and allowed for his oversight and completion of multiple major projects in the first half of 2016.

“We thank Steve for his tremendous vision, innovation, and enthusiastic devotion to Metroparks,” said Scott J. Savage, President of the board. “We are fortunate that Metroparks has an experienced and committed senior leadership team and staff who will continue their high-quality work and dedicated service to the park district and its visitors."

Madewell will remain engaged with the Metroparks over the next several months and through the final stages of transition.

During the transition, Dave Zenk will serve as interim Executive Director. He has served with the since 2005 and has overseen the development of three new parks which opened last year.

Since Madewell joined Metroparks in 2012, the estimated number of park visitors has grown from 2.6 million in 2012 to a projected 5 million in 2016.

During that time, the park system’s land holdings have expanded to more than 12,000 acres.

