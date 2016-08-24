| Email Allie

Allie Hausfeld is a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She joined WTOL11 in August of 2016 as a general assignment news reporter, weekdays at 5&6. A Hoosier at heart, Allie is excited to see what the buckeye state has in store.

Allie graduated from Indiana University in May 2016 with a degree in Sport Communication, as well as minors in Telecommunications, Business, and Sport Marketing & Management. While in Bloomington, Allie worked as a reporter all four years for various outlets, including Big Ten Network and Fox Sports. She covered everything from the NCAA basketball Sweet 16 to the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Allie also interned at WISH-TV in Indianapolis while in college. Following her internship with WISH, she worked as a freelance photographer for the station for almost two years.

When she's not reporting on the latest news story, Allie enjoys hanging out with her family, watching her beloved Indiana sports teams, and eating French fries.