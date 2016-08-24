Marathon Petroleum making large donation for LA flood recovery

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, based in Findlay, is donating $250,000 to aid in flood recovery efforts in Louisiana.

The Red Cross will receive $100,000; United Way will receive $50,000; and various local organizations with critical needs will receive the remaining $100,000.

"With reports of 110,000 homes damaged and over 30,000 people being rescued or displaced, recovery will take time," said MPC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Gary R. Heminger. "We are proud to be able to support agencies and organizations that will get the help to where it is needed the most."

The company's refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, is the third-largest refinery in the nation. At least 10 percent of its employees were also impacted by the devastating floods.

"In addition to our corporate donations, we will continue to provide assistance to our employees whose lives have been affected by the flooding," added Heminger.

