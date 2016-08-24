Police search for man accused of taking inappropriate photos of - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for man accused of taking inappropriate photos of woman

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Sylvania Township police are asking for your help in identifying a man who allegedly took inappropriate pictures of a woman inside a local store. 

He was captured on the store's surveillance camera Sunday morning.

If you know who the man is, you are urged to call the Sylvania Township Police at 419-882-1250.

