Lucas Co. commissioners vote to overturn decision to leave regional jail system

Lucas County commissioners have voted to overturn their decision to leave the regional jail system in Williams County.

The county will now pay for 100 of the jail beds at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio that were being used by the City of Toledo.

A lawsuit was filed when the city did not pay its quarterly payment in July. Now, Lucas County is paying for some of the jail costs.

"We need time. It's been a new world, the court case really shook everybody up. We're going to lend stability to that system. We're going to let the people know in the community that when people are sentenced to jail, they have some place to go," said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

Commissioner Gerken says he hopes the county will have a better idea of their needs for a possible new Lucas County Jail.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.