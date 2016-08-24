Long, healthy life requires fruits and veggies

A long and happy life - that's what area doctors want for all Toledo area residents.

Local health officials say that when people take control of their health, their quality of life improves and healthcare costs go down.

And right now, a local entrepreneur is doing his part to help by creating easier ways for people to get essential fruits and veggies.

"They want to live a long and happy life. And to live a long and happy life it has to be a healthy life. But obviously the younger generation is more susceptible to new ideas. They're not as engrained in the way they think sometimes." said Ziad Burkett, founder of Midwest Juicery.

Doctors also say having access to safe outdoor spaces is key in mental, physical and emotional health.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.