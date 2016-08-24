New manufacturing plant coming to Toledo; 100 jobs to follow

Lucas County commissioners and Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson attended the groundbreaking of the new DMS plant Wednesday, August 24 (Source: WTOL)

Another big win for the city at the historic Jeep Overland site in central Toledo. A Detroit based company will build a new plant that's linked to the Jeep Wrangler.

Detroit Manufacturing Systems has announced the plans for a new plant at the Overland site, which will create 100 new jobs the first year and 300 they're hoping by year two.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and Lucas County commissioners joined DMS's CEO for the groundbreaking on the new site Wednesday morning.

DMS will manufacture interior components like dashboards and steering wheels for the next generation Wrangler at the building that will go up at the Overland industrial park.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson says it's a revitalization of the land where Wrangler was made years ago, calling it hallowed ground.

The plant is being created thanks to a partnership with the Port Authority, Lucas County and the NAI Harmon group. It also creates a new connection between Detroit and Toledo.

"And one thing we have in common when we're a city in the Midwest is we know how to take on adversity. Kinda look at it and say 'why us' for maybe ten seconds and then we figuring out how we can make adversity opportunity, and that's what this is demonstrating today," said DMS CEO Andra Rush.

Right next door to where the DMS plant will be built is where a new Dana plant has already been announced. Dana will make axles for the Wrangler and create 300 jobs.

The new DMS plant is expected to be complete by the fall of 2017.

