Injury crash shuts down I-75 SB in Wood County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Injury crash shuts down I-75 SB in Wood County

(Source: OHGO) (Source: OHGO)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

An injury crash on I-75 south of Cygnet Road closed the road to traffic for over an hour Wednesday. 

No other details have been released. 

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly