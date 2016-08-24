Crash on I-475 EB causes major traffic delays - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crash on I-475 EB causes major traffic delays

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A crash on I-475 EB at Secor is causing major delays Tuesday morning. 

According to police on scene, seven vehicles were involved in the crash, including an off-duty officer. 

Officials say at least one was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.  

Drivers should avoid the area.

