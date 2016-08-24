High speed chase through west Toledo ends in arrest

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high speed chase through the streets of west Toledo.

Darion Gipson, 31, is charged with fleeing and eluding, among other various charges.

It all started when Toledo police say they tried pulling over Gipson's car in the area of Jackman Rd. and W. Central Ave. They say he sped off and led them on a chase that reached speeds of up to 95 mph, and that he came close to hitting several parked vehicles.

Nobody was hurt during the pursuit. It's not yet known why Gipson allegedly fled.

Gipson was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court later in the day on Wednesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.