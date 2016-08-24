High speed chase through west Toledo ends in arrest - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

High speed chase through west Toledo ends in arrest

Darion Gipson, 31 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high speed chase through the streets of west Toledo.

Darion Gipson, 31, is charged with fleeing and eluding, among other various charges.

It all started when Toledo police say they tried pulling over Gipson's car in the area of Jackman Rd. and W. Central Ave. They say he sped off and led them on a chase that reached speeds of up to 95 mph, and that he came close to hitting several parked vehicles.

Nobody was hurt during the pursuit. It's not yet known why Gipson allegedly fled.

Gipson was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court later in the day on Wednesday.

