Man charged with making threatening call to Toledo's VA clinic

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A central Toledo man was arrested Tuesday night on a charge that he threatened to shoot people at the VA Clinic on S. Detroit Ave. earlier this summer.

James Warren, 41, was booked into the Lucas County Jail for aggravated menacing.

According to a court affidavit filed with Toledo Municipal Court, police say Warren called the VA Clinic at 1200 S. Detroit Ave. on June 29 and said he was going to come there and shoot people. The call forced the clinic to go on lockdown for about an hour while police investigated the incident.

Investigators say they traced the call to Warren’s cellphone.

Warren was scheduled to be arraigned before a judge in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday.

