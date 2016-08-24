Man charged with making threatening call to Toledo's VA clinic - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with making threatening call to Toledo's VA clinic

A central Toledo man was arrested Tuesday night on a charge that he threatened to shoot people at the VA Clinic on S. Detroit Ave. earlier this summer.

James Warren, 41, was booked into the Lucas County Jail for aggravated menacing.

According to a court affidavit filed with Toledo Municipal Court, police say Warren called the VA Clinic at 1200 S. Detroit Ave. on June 29 and said he was going to come there and shoot people. The call forced the clinic to go on lockdown for about an hour while police investigated the incident.

Investigators say they traced the call to Warren’s cellphone.

Warren was scheduled to be arraigned before a judge in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday. 

