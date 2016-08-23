Once student, now principal comes full circle at Fort Meigs Elementary

Students at Fort Meigs Elementary have been back to school for one week now. Lucky for them their new principal knows exactly what it’s like to be in their shoes.

It’s been like a homecoming for Kellie Johnson. After a few stops, teaching at Woodland in Perrysburg and then becoming assistant principal at the high school, she’s back walking the halls and calling the shots.

“It's an opportunity that not many have, so I feel very grateful and blessed to be able to come back to the school that I opened as a fifth grader. It's fun to walk the halls and be in the classrooms that I was once in as a child myself,” said Johnson.

She says it was a dream to come back to the district where education is valued and the staff works hard to provide the best for their children.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.