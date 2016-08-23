Perrysburg City Council likely to choose new member this week

Perrysburg City Council will have more than a dozen people to choose from when they consider appointing a new councilperson on Thursday. The appointment comes after council president John Kevern passed away earlier this month.

"It's great. I mean it indicates a real strong level of interest of what's going on in the city," said Tim McCarthy, President Pro-tem of Council.

The names of those interested include many names known in the community, including former city council members and a former mayor.

"It's truly a difficult decision. And we're happy to have that hard decision to make," said McCarthy.

He says after introductions, council could go a few different ways.

"The law permits us to adjourn to executive session to try and reach a decision. Or we just could begin to vote," said McCarthy.

McCarthy says if at some point a candidate receives four votes from council, they would then fill the vacancy.

"They'll serve until next November's election. And then they will have to stand for reelection at that time," said McCarthy.

If four council members do not support one candidate by next week's council meeting, McCarthy says the decision would fall on Mayor Mike Olmstead.

