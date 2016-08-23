Sandusky Co. Sheriff pleads not guilty to 43 theft, drug charges

Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer has pleaded not guilty to felony charges following an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Kyle Overmyer, 42, was indicted Tuesday. He faces 43 counts, including 38 felony charges including:

12 counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, fourth degree felony

Three counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, fifth degree felony

Five counts of filing false financial disclosure statement, first degree misdemeanor

Six counts of theft in office, fourth degree felony

12 counts of tampering with records, third degree felony

One count of theft, fifth degree felony

Four counts of theft, fourth degree felony

The BCI was asked to conduct an investigation back in September of 2015 after local police chiefs in Sandusky County expressed concerns regarding alleged unusual behavior by Overmyer in prescription drug disposal drop box collections.

Investigators say the scope of the investigation quickly expanded into other allegations of wrongdoing.

Overmyer entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $150,000. He also has a $50,000 recognizance bond if he doesn't show up in court.

The prosecutor is requesting a suspension of duty for Overmyer; Chief Deputy Bruce Hirt is currently fulfilling administrative duties.

"We have 88 Sheriffs in the state of Ohio, and most of them are fine, upstanding, hard working men of integrity. And unfortunately in this situation we have a sheriff who is under indictment," said Carol O'Brien, Delaware County Prosecutor.

If the suspension is approved, Governor Kasich will appoint a replacement.

Overmyer's attorney says Kyle will not resign from office.

"You know, just because an indictment is long doesn't mean the evidence is strong. And we think we're going to be able to do a good job for him in trial. That's what we're going to work on," said Ron Mayle, Overmyer's Defense Attorney.

In court, Overmyer was told to have no contact with witnesses or employee's at the sheriff's office. He was also ordered to turn over county property, including his sheriff vehicles, keys, county credit card and any state issued guns.

Pretrial for Overmyer is set for February 17. The trial is slated to began on March 6.

