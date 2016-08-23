Could man accused of murdering Sierah Joughin be responsible for other cold case murders?

Following the disappearance and death of 20-year-old University of Toledo student Sierah Joughin, many are wondering if the man accused in her murder could also be responsible for other cold case murders.

Back in 1990, James Worley was found guilty of abducting Robin Gardner while she was riding her bike in Fulton County, heading towards Oak Openings MetroPark.

The bodies of at least seven women have been found over the last 30 years with circumstances some might see as eerily similar to Sierah’s murder.

WTOL 11’s Emily Nelson did some digging. Since 1980 the bodies of at least three women were found within a few miles of James Worley’s Delta home, where records show he lived for the last 30 plus years.

The other murders were found in Lucas County, but were also under similar circumstances. Worley has worked in the Toledo area on and off throughout the years.

Police are not commenting on whether or not Worley is a suspect in any of the murders.

Here’s a time line of the murders:

1980: Bobbie Lee Wells, 30, was found along County Road F at Roads 2 and 3 in Fulton County. Her body was beaten with a hammer. Worley’s home is just a few miles away at County Road L and Road 6.

1981: Michelle Ann Hoffman, 19, was found in Milberry Park just a few miles from where Worley allegedly worked at the time.

1982: Sharon Ward, 17, was found dead in a cornfield in Oregon.

Karen Lee Kohls, 32, went missing near Oak Openings MetroPark, just near the Fulton County- Lucas County border. Her body has yet to be found.

1983: Joann Jaso, 27, was found wearing only her tennis shoes near County Road F in Wauseon.

1985: Lori Ann Hill, 14, whose body was found at County Road M and 12 mile Road, not far from where Sierah’s body was found.

1995: Tabitha Ann Guth, 19, went missing in August of that year. Her body was found only wearing tennis shoes off Laskey Road in west Toledo.

Again, authorities have not said whether they are considering Worley as a suspect in these cold case murders.

But, the Fulton County Sheriff did say Worley fits the profile of a serial killer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.