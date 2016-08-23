Rossford rezoning plans put on hold following complaints from residents

Many living in Rossford are concerned over a piece of land potentially being rezoned.

Monday night, Rossford City Council voted 4 to 3 to table an ordinance on rezoning the land on Lime City Road between Buck and Mandel.

Annexed into Rossford last year, the land has an interested buyer. Trainco, a truck driving school now located in Perrysburg is interested in moving in.

“It was a great opportunity for us to grow, but also expand our tax base and grow to give us great economic development opportunity,” said Mayor Neil MacKinnon.

Right now the land is zoned for agriculture and farming, but in order for Trainco to move in it will need to be rezoned for planned industrial.

Council members say they’ve been getting complaints from those living in Rossford about the potential rezoning.

The main concern comes with Lime City Road, a route for school buses, and many commuters. The skinny, two lane road with a drainage ditch alongside would need to be redesigned and that is something Rossford's Mayor says he is committed to.

“Anything that would go out there we would have to do a traffic study and improvements to roads and that would happen first,” said MacKinnon.

With businesses potentially moving in, the city would be able to apply for grants to get those improvements covered.

Council has 90 days to look over the plans and determine what is best for the city.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.