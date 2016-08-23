Travel-related Zika case reported in Lenawee County

The Lenawee County Health Department has reported its first case of travel-related Zika virus in the county.

So far, all confirmed cases by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have been associated with travel to areas where Zika is present and not through contact with local mosquitoes.

The health department encourages people who travel to South or Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, Pacific Islands and certain areas of Miami to be aware of transmissions of the Zika Virus.

Pregnant women should be cautious if traveling to these areas.

Symptoms of the virus include Fever or rash, join or muscle pain, red eyes, or headache. The illness is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week.

For more information, call the Lenawee County Health Department at 517-264-5234.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.