Railroad crossings in Tiffin reopen after being blocked due to m - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Railroad crossings in Tiffin reopen after being blocked due to mechanical issue

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) -

All railroad crossings in Tiffin are back open after being blocked due to a mechanical issue.

Police say it took a couple of hours to fix the broken coupler and re-attach loose cars.

Signs were posted and traffic was redirected to help with the backups. 

Officials say the railroad crossings are now clear.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly