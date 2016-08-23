Oregon City Schools gets air conditioning

This might be hard to believe, but some Oregon City Schools are just now getting air conditioning units installed.

The units were funded by a Medicaid reimbursement.

Research began two years ago with school leaders looking at large roof top units. After comparing prices and energy efficiency, district leaders decided window units were the most cost effective.

Each unit will only cost the district $2 a day, per unit, to keep the students cool.

Dean Sandwisch, Director of Business Affairs for Oregon City School district, says the change is imperative to keep their students and staff happy and comfortable.

"It used to be that this was a want item. More and more our students, and our staff, it's a need item, for health. The heat is taking a toll,” said Sandwisch.



Maintenance crews will continue to install the units until the whole district has been serviced.

