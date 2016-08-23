Download the WTOL 11 Big Board App

You don't have to wait until Fridays anymore! Our new Big Board app brings high school football coverage into the palm of your hand!

The WTOL 11 Big Board App is FREE for Android and iOS devices.

Our Big Board app has highlights of local teams around the region, a scoreboard with all the latest scores, plus photos, teams and our First Alert forecast you can check before heading out the door to the game.

App download:



WTOL 11 Big Board App for iOS



WTOL 11 Big Board App for Android

If you need help with our app, please email our web team at DotCom@WTOL.com

Follow WTOL:



Download our news app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.