Thief steals bottle of wine, throws it at employee

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police have identified a man they say attempted to steal a bottle of wine from a local store and then threw it at an employee. 

Police say Lamar Austin stole the bottle of wine at the Rite Aid at Sylvania and Lewis.

An employee then followed him out of the store and was assaulted by the suspect who threw the bottle at him, causing a laceration. 

If you know where Austin is, call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111. 

