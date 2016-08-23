Thief steals bottle of wine, throws it at employee

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police have identified a man they say attempted to steal a bottle of wine from a local store and then threw it at an employee.

Police say Lamar Austin stole the bottle of wine at the Rite Aid at Sylvania and Lewis.

An employee then followed him out of the store and was assaulted by the suspect who threw the bottle at him, causing a laceration.

If you know where Austin is, call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

