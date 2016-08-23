Woman attacks clerk with nacho cheese - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman attacks clerk with nacho cheese

Derrikka Dixon (Source: Toledo Police Department) Derrikka Dixon (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police have identified a woman they say stole from a local convenience store and attacked the clerk with nacho cheese. 

It happened at the 7-Eleven on Upton Avenue near Berdan in west Toledo. 

Police say Derrikka Dixon stole some items and when she was confronted by the clerk, attacked him. They say she took the money from his hands and threw a container of nacho cheese at him. 

Police say her husband, Tray Dixon, threatened to kill the employee during the incident as well. 

