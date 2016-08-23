'Pack-A-Pickup' is Back for Friday Night Football

"Pack-A-Pickup" food drives return to Friday night football games for another year!

The drives are helping raise awareness of the need to help local families put food on the dinner table.

Schedule:

Oct. 21 - @ Northview vs. Maumee

Oct. 28 - @ Anthony Wayne vs. Springfield

Bring out canned items between 5 and 8 p.m. to help area food banks.

