Cops look for drunk drivers in Wood County as end of summer celebrations begin

Cops are on the lookout for drunk drivers in Wood County.

Safe Communities kicked off its "Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over" campaign Tuesday.

The campaign continues through Labor Day, the unofficial end to summer, when police see an increase in drunk driving.

The highway patrol says troopers don't just want to nab drunk drivers, but inform people about the dangers of driving drunk.

"Well, anytime you have people who die as a result of traffic accidents or traffic violations it's important and this particular event is against impaired driving nationwide. Anywhere from 30 to 40 percent of the people who die in traffic accidents die at the hands of an impaired driver," said Lt. William Bowers.

As always, remember to have a designated driver if you plan on drinking.

