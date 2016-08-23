President Obama tours flood-damaged areas in Louisiana

President Barack Obama visited south Louisiana on Tuesday to get a first-hand look at what victims are dealing with after historic flooding.

He landed in Baton Rouge around noon. Gov. John Bel Edwards, Senators David Vitter and Bill Cassidy, Congressman Garret Graves and other Louisiana officials joined the president on his tour to see the damage up close and personal.

The president viewed the damage in the Castle Place subdivision in Zachary, an area that saw 2' to 3' of water. He talked with people who lost everything in the floods to hear how they are trying to recover following the natural disaster. He toured the area for about an hour before making a formal address.

"I know how resilient the people of Louisiana are and I know that you will rebuild again," Obama said.

Toledo's News Leader: Helping Louisiana

The president then visited a disaster recovery center to meet with other flood victims.

It is estimated about 60,000 homes were damaged and 13 people died as a result of the flooding. As of Tuesday, more than 115,000 people had registered for federal disaster aid.

During the visit, the president is also expected to meet with the family of Alton Sterling and the families of the law enforcement officers killed and injured in an ambush shooting.



