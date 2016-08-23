Findlay police officers make 4-year-old's birthday party one to remember

Sabrina and Robert Love say their 4-year-old son Wesley loves the police and wants to be one when he grows up.

So naturally, when it came time to plan for his 4th birthday party it was policemen themed.

But what made it extra special was the presence of the 11 Findlay police officers who came to celebrate.

And they didn't come empty handed. In fact, they gave the little officer in training his own police cruiser!

