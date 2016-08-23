FOUND: Toledo police locate missing woman - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Toledo Police Department has located a woman that went missing Sunday morning.

Police say Doreen Mitcham, 42, left the Concord Care Center on Glanzman Road that morning and was missing until Tuesday evening.

Thanks to all for sharing the post to help find her. 

