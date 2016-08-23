Anthony Wayne Local Schools holds Job Fair

Anthony Wayne Local Schools is looking to hire! The district is hoping to fill at least 30 substitute positions.

A Substitute Employee Job Fair will be hosted Tuesday from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the district's administration office, 9565 Bucher Road, Whitehouse, Ohio 43571.

Right now, the district says it is looking for quality people to fill various substitute teaching and non-teaching positions. Roles that district leaders say are extremely important to each school.

"The number one factor to student success is instruction and we're looking to make sure when a teacher is out the student is not missing out," said Assistant Superintendent Kevin Herman.

Substitute teachers must have a four-year college degree and substitute teacher license from the Ohio Department of Education. Non-teaching positions include custodians, special education aides, secretaries, food service workers, and bus drivers. Additional training is required.

Computers will be made available for those in attendance to complete the online application. On-the-spot interviews will also take place.

Interested applicants should bring a resume. A successful background check is required for all those working in the district, including substitutes. These can be done at the time of the interview for a $46 fee.

For more information, call 419-877-5377.

