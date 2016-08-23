Police arrest one of three aggravated robbery suspects - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police arrested one of three aggravated robbery suspects Tuesday.  

Laquentai Mappe, 18, of Toledo was booked into the Lucas County Jail around 4:30 a.m. on aggravated robbery and assault charges. 

According to court documents, Mappe was one of three men who robbed two people at gunpoint back on July 21. It's also alleged that Mappe attacked the victims. 

Details of the robbery and assault have not yet been released. 

Mappe also has an outstanding warrant for assault in a separate case from May. 

Mappe is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court in both investigations Friday. 

