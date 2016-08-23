Students in Maumee head back to school

Students in Maumee headed back to school Tuesday, and for some of them it was their first time entering Maumee High School.

"The focus is going to be on relationships and service," said Principal Matthew Dick. "For the relationships part, you know, positive student-student, or student-staff relationships to help them improve their educational environment. You're going to see a little bit of that today. You're gonna see our Link program, which links our incoming freshman who have never been in this building with upperclassmen who will kind of mentor them and guide them as they become high school students. And for the service part, we're going to encourage our students to be a big part of our Interact program and our other volunteerism programs. Many in our community know that we received a Youth Jefferson Award and that Youth Leadership Toledo recognized us with banners for three years in a row for being an outstanding service school. So, between those, our relationship and service, those are a big part of our goals here."

It was also an exciting day for the district's new superintendent Dr. Todd Cramer.

"I am thrilled to be able to serve this community. The people have been so welcoming," said Dr. Cramer. "You know we had the opportunity yesterday to engage our staff in a full day of professional development. We started off by talking about people's strategies and beliefs. And then we really brought that conversation around to ultimately our success is dependent upon our students. We really need to make sure we engage our students and do the best we can to provide them the high quality education that we know we're capable of doing. It's important that the teachers know the game plan for the school year. So, we also had our curriculum development specialist go around and really talk to staff members about what the plan is for the school year, so they know regarding technology and curriculum exactly where we're going this school year."

