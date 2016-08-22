Super lice taking over in Ohio

Lice have been around for years, but now they're out with a vengeance.

Super lice has become an issue across the country, including right here in Ohio.

"It is resistant to over the counter stuff. It has mutated. It is here and it's really hard to get rid of and it's fierce," said Amanda Riley, a nit picker at Riley's Bernadette's Lice Removal in Tiffin.

She says the bugs are popping up everywhere and spreading among people of all ages.

"These clients that are calling me they've had it for months. I've had them from April calling me," said Riley.

She says the first signs are usually itching and a dandruff like substance.

The bugs are so strong, that now she says you need a certain product with enzymes to remove them. To avoid this headache, she says remind your kids and yourself to avoid a number of things.

"Don't share hats, combs, brushes. The biggest thing they say why its on the rise, is because of the selfies. Everyone's leaning in taking pictures, leaning in saying cheese, hair touching, it happens," said Riley.

Riley says don't be embarrassed because it happens to the cleanest people. But if you do get lice, make sure you take care of it, and let the people know around you.

