Springfield Twp fire response times down after getting Spencer Twp station

Back on July 1, the Springfield Township Fire Department took over Spencer Township's fire services. Monday, Fire Chief Barry Cousino called the transition smooth and positive.

Chief Cousino says having his firefighters in the Spencer Township fire station has actually helped firefighters get to fires in Springfield Township faster.

He says Springfield Township firefighters stationed in Spencer Township got to emergency situations in Springfield Township 19 seconds faster.

"Because 73 percent of the calls that occur are in Springfield Township, geographically, the fire station in Spencer Township is closer to the majority of population in Springfield Township," said Cousino.

While 19 seconds may not sound like a a lot of time, when firefighters are responding to an emergency, it could be the difference between life and death.

"The quicker we can get there, the quicker chance of a patient suffering a cardiac arrest or a heart attack survival is," said Cousino.

Spencer Township's transition to Springfield Township services has been controversial. The Spencer Township community was upset about losing their fire department, while township trustees said they didn't have the money to pay for their own.

Chief Cousino says the deal is best for everyone.

"We did a similar type of move with the Village of Holland in 2005, so it would have been 11 years ago, and the firefighters there at the time were very passionate about their fire department, and there was a little controversy early on, but after a matter of a few weeks, everybody saw it was probably one of the best things that happened," said Cousino.

Cousino says only one Spencer Township firefighter has applied to be part of the Springfield Township team.



