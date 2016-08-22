Findlay woman raises money for children's braille section at library

Before Monday, the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library did not offer children's books for the visually impaired. But thanks to the enterprising work of an 11-year-old girl and her grandmother, it now does.

Earlier this summer, Tracy Dindal brought her grand kids to the Findlay library.

All of the children were able to find books to take home, except for her granddaughter Abby, who was born blind due to Septo-Optic Dysplasia.

"Everyone was allowed to check out a book except for Abigail." said Dindal. "There were zero braille books in the library."



Traditionally, all braille requests are sent out to the National Library for the Blind, who will mail the book directly to the requester's home.

"But, I agree with Tracy that we probably should have had some things on the shelf, and from now on we will." said library director Jeff Winkle.

Instead of getting angry, Tracy got busy setting up a bake sale to raise money for the library to purchase some braille children's books.

After her story got out, the sale was a huge success. Monday, Tracy and Abby presented the library with a check for $1,330.

"It's a public library. Everyone should be able to check out a book, everyone should have the joy of reading." said Tracy.

Along with the check, Abby herself offered something else, her personal copy of her favorite book "Frog &Toad are Friends" for other visually impaired children to enjoy.

"It makes me feel really strong in every way. And it makes me feel really good." said Abby.

A plaque with Abby's name will also be placed next to the future children's braille book section.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.