Judge appoints Toledo attorney to represent suspect in death of Sierah Joughin

A Fulton County Judge appointed an attorney from Toledo to represent accused killer James Worley.

Worley is charged in the murder and disappearance of 20-year-old University of Toledo student Sierah Joughin.

WTOL 11’s Emily Nelson met with attorney Mark Berling to discuss how he planned to defend his client against the 19 counts he’s been charged with.

Berling said he has met with Worley a few times to discuss his case, but he would not comment further on whether Worley will plead guilty or not guilty.

He also would not give any official statement about his client’s death penalty case.

Berling said he is still reviewing the facts of the case and is going through all of the charges in the indictment thoroughly before he makes any kind of statement.

WTOL also reached out to the Fulton County prosecutor to determine if Worley’s DNA will be compared to other cold case murder in the area. However the prosecutor has not responded to our calls or emails.

Worley is due back in court on September 8.

