UT offers more self defense in wake of Sierah Joughin tragedy

Students at the University of Toledo went back to school Monday missing one of their classmates - Sierah Joughin.

In the wake of her abduction and tragic murder, the UT Police Department is responding to an increase of students wanting to learn more about self defense.

On Monday, UT held its first personal safety and self defense classes at the Health Education Building.

In previous years, the classes were only available upon individual requests by students.

Newton hopes these, along with other community policing efforts will make UT students feel safe.

"That is part of the purpose of our focus on community policing... making sure that we are going out there and having those conversations with students, so that they are aware of all of the different things that are available to them to make them safer."

Police Chief at the university, Jeff Newton says they expected to see the number of requests for this instruction increase.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.