Toledo receives poor rank in list of cities that attract, maintain millennials

Toledo is struggling when it comes to attracting and maintaining young professionals, according to the latest U.S. Census numbers.

The Glass City ranks number 455 out of 521 U.S. cities.

Millennials are defined as anyone between the ages of 18 and 34.

Toledo's ability to attract and retain this age demographic has suffered from nearly 14 years ago, when the city ranked in the bottom 100 in the United States.

EPIC, Engaging People Inspiring Change, was created by the Toledo Chamber of Commerce who is looking to attract and maintain the age group.

The Chamber of commerce and EPIC collectively just finished their Summer in the City program two weeks ago, entertaining more than 100 interns spending their summer in Toledo.

Following their internships, participants saw a more than 250 percent increase in their opinion of young professional opportunities in Toledo.

"We are really on the right track, currently we are working with our chamber members so as they are selling the job opportunities, we are selling, the community and lifestyle here," said Sara Swisher, Director of EPIC.

Swisher hopes millennials' opinions of the area continue to change through their new programming.



