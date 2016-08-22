Findlay water tower gets stars and stripes treatment to honor vets

A prominent feature in Findlay got the stars and stripes treatment.

Heading into the city on Route 99, the North Water Tower now features red and white support beams, a blue tower and a message reading "Findlay Salutes Veterans.”

The tower gets a new paint job every 15 years or so, and this time around, city leaders decided to use it as a chance to honor local military veterans.

A dedication ceremony was held for the new paint scheme Monday morning.

The project cost the city just under $1 million – but according to WTOL Facebook fans, the money was well worth it.

