Deputy placed on leave after alleged threats continue

Last spring, former Ottawa County Deputy John Carpenter resigned after allegedly threatening to kill his boss, Detective Amy Gloor.

According to the Sandusky Register, Carpenter was upset with Detective Gloor because she wouldn’t let him change his work schedule.

Carpenter allegedly made the threat to another deputy while in court. He was then placed on paid administrative leave and later resigned.

Two months later, he got a job as an officer with the Carroll Township Police Department.

Then, earlier this month, Detective Gloor filed a civil protection order against Carpenter after he allegedly followed her. Carpenter was then placed on leave once again.

