Alleged jewel heist mastermind charged with trafficking drugs in jail

Just days before his trial for orchestrating a jewelry heist, a local man is faced with new charges.

According to the Sandusky Register, Mohammad Hamad, 28, is now charged with trafficking drugs while in jail.

Hamad was already behind bars for allegedly masterminding a 2014 kidnapping and robbery, where he and others are accused of getting away with $150,000 worth of jewelry.

Jamie Parker, 34, is also facing charges for allegedly helping Hamad traffic drugs while in the Erie County Jail, and is facing charges of felony obstruction.



