18-year-old charged in fatal Christmas crash

An 18-year-old has been charged in a deadly Christmas crash.

According to Monroe News, the crash happened on South Custer Road at Lewis Avenue in Monroe back on December 25, 2015. Troopers say 18-year-old Cherri Miller drove into the path of another vehicle, killing her passenger, 26-year-old Nathan Kilgus.

Authorities say she was under the influence of marijuana, and have charged her with driving while impaired causing death.

If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison.



