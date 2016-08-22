Sandusky man arrested for assaulting grandmother outside of police station

A Sandusky man accused of assaulted his grandmother outside of the Sandusky police station is now facing charges.

According to the Sandusky Register, 27-year-old Cody Taylor pulled his grandmother back into her car and tried to bite her hand after she gave him an ultimatum regarding his drug use.

He was then arrested when officers spotted the altercation from their windows and rushed outside to help.

Taylor is now charged with domestic violence.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.