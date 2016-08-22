Monroe Co detectives search for suspect in 1983 cold case - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe Co detectives search for suspect in 1983 cold case

(Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
Age progressed photo of what John Gentry Jr might look like today (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office) Age progressed photo of what John Gentry Jr might look like today (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of killing two people in 1983.

John Gentry, Jr., who was 30 years old at the time, is accused of killing Barbara Gerber in Summerfield Township, Michigan on April 12, 1983.

Gerber was 25 years old at the time; her brother found her dead inside her home.

Gerber’s car had also been stolen. Detectives later found it in Toledo, Ohio.

Once police named Gentry as a suspect in the killing, they began looking for him in Toledo.

On April 18, detectives with the sheriff’s office, along with officers from the Toledo Police Department, searched a rare coin shop in Toledo. Inside, they found the body of the owner, William Veith.

Gentry was named a suspect in Veith’s death along with Gerber's. 

Veith’s vehicle had also been stolen; It was later found in South Bend, Indiana.

The last known contact Gentry had with friends of family was through postcards. Detectives believe he mailed several from Southern California in May of 1983.

On June 7, 1988, a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Gentry in the murders. The warrant is still valid.

Gentry is now a 63-year-old man. An age-progressed photo of what he might look like was provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Smith at 734-240-7530.

