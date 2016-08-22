Storm damage in Ohio blamed on tornadoes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Storm damage in Ohio blamed on tornadoes

DAYTON, OH (WTOL) -

At least two tornadoes are being blamed for storm damage north of Dayton, Ohio. 

According to Dayton Daily News, the storms damaged farm buildings, blew off roofs and overturned vehicles across Miami and Drake counties over the weekend. 

Luckily, no injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly