Family member backs up over 23-month-old boy, killing him

TROY, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a 23-month-old boy has died after a family member backed up over him in a pickup truck over the weekend.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Marcus Bowers died at the scene on Sunday in Brown Township near Fletcher. The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. when Bowers reportedly ran into the path of the truck as it was backing out of a driveway.

Chief Deputy Dave Duchak says the preliminary investigation indicates that the family member did not see the boy. The sheriff's office did not disclose the identity of the driver or his relation to Bowers.

Duchak called the accident a "terrible, terrible tragedy."

