SUV hit by train lands in ditch, no injuries reported

Police respond after a train slams into an SUV overnight.

It happened just before midnight on McCord Road near the construction underpass in Holland.

Police say the crash threw the SUV into a nearby ditch. Amazingly, no one was injured in the crash.

It's still unknown why the vehicle was stopped on the tracks.

Police say the area is not a crossing location.

This is the second vehicle hit by a train in Holland over the weekend.

