SUV hit by train lands in ditch, no injuries reported

HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) -

Police respond after a train slams into an SUV overnight. 

It happened just before midnight on McCord Road near the construction underpass in Holland.  

Police say the crash threw the SUV into a nearby ditch. Amazingly, no one was injured in the crash.  

It's still unknown why the vehicle was stopped on the tracks. 

Police say the area is not a crossing location. 

This is the second vehicle hit by a train in Holland over the weekend. 

